Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 28,800 Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,971 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 95,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Clearway Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.