Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $505,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

