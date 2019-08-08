Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 294,931 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 294,931 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Viper Energy Partners worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 409,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 366,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 238,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 528,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,382,000. 38.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

