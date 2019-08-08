KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) Major Shareholder Sells $71,604.00 in Stock

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) major shareholder Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $71,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oxford Asset Management Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 200 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $2,106.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 100 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,049.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 600 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $6,288.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 300 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $3,144.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 435 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $4,558.80.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 500 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $5,240.00.

Shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 12,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47. KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.91% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH Company Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

