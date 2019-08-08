KekCoin Reaches Market Cap of $360,863.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. KekCoin has a market cap of $360,863.00 and $389.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00023837 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012251 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.91 or 0.01911091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001953 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

