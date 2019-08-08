Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. Kennametal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

KMT traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $223,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.