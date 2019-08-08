Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.22 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.20 to $1.22 EPS.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 3,262,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,110. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 52,902,300 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,469,096,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $86,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

