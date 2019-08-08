KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 3,284,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,738. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

