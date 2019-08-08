Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on Keyera from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CSFB raised Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.39.

KEY traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.08. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$24.05 and a 52-week high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$836.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.31%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

