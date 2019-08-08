Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.75. Kier Group shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 1,268,287 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 514.25 ($6.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.69.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

