Kind Ads Token Price Up 8% This Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $88,488.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00262074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.01217241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00090669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Kind Ads Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kind Ads Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

