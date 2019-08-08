Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,778.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $46,778.00 and approximately $2,859.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004865 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002525 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.