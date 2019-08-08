Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

