Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

KTB traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 2,007,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.80. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.