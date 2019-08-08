Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

KTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a positive rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

