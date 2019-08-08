Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NYSE:KRO opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

