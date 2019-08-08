Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 62,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 219.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 157,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,048 shares during the period.

AMJ opened at $23.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14.

