Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 637 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

