Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11,372.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,592,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,672,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 485,915.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 379,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 379,014 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 366,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 245,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,278,000.

IVE stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

