Lake Street Financial LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,968,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 127,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

