Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 2,520 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 37.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exelon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $650,901,000 after buying an additional 887,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after buying an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,962,924 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $399,180,000 after buying an additional 255,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exelon by 14.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,034,010 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $302,485,000 after buying an additional 774,617 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NYSE:EXC opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

