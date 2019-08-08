Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $596,218,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $211,794,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $91,445,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $184.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

