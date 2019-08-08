Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,628 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $198.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.17. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $148.42 and a 52 week high of $212.07.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

