Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

LAMR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.23. 699,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.95. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $45,636,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 166,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 311.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 215,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 271.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 137,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 292,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

