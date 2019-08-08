Lambda (LAMB) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $120.41 million and approximately $26.53 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00259311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.01198481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00090733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,856,583 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

