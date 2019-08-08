Landaas & Co. WI ADV Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.