Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.10 and last traded at $119.92, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60.

