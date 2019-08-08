Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director David Jeffrey Richardson Sells 26,600 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $493,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,371.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LSCC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.01. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,324.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,998,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $17,024,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,700 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $13,823,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

