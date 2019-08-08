LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 180.8% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

