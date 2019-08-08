LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $360,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,486.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,701,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,206,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 964,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,813,000 after purchasing an additional 899,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 715.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,788,000 after purchasing an additional 626,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

