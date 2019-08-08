LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $270.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.71. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $202.77 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

