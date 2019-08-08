LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after buying an additional 4,376,604 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.