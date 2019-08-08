LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter.

EFR stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

In other news, insider Craig P. Russ bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

