LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 350.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

