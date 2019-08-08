LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,157,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 604.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,576,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 1,352,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Baidu by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $97.77 and a 1 year high of $234.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $245.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CLSA set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

