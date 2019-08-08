Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.80. Lekoil shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 551,670 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

