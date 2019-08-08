LEOcoin (LEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,702.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $3,702.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,630.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.54 or 0.01881378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.89 or 0.02831334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00776300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00796450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00051628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00532039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00137528 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Livecoin, Bit-Z and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

