Levin Easterly Partners Llc Sells 1,629 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $19,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Levin Easterly Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 82,585 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $988,542.45.

On Friday, July 26th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 195,982 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $2,336,105.44.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 28,090 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $330,900.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 61,432 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $710,768.24.

On Friday, July 19th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 83,728 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $962,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 134,487 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,522,392.84.

On Friday, June 28th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 157,349 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $1,935,392.70.

On Monday, July 1st, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 186,759 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $2,299,003.29.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 217,148 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,666,577.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $475.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 38.30% and a negative net margin of 57.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Fluidigm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLDM. ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 3,543.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

