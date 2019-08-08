Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE LXP opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.89. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 72.14%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 46,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.