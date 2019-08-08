Libra Credit Price Hits $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Libra Credit has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Libra Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00263547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.01208987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00091832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, UEX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

