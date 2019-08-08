Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Shares Down 6.3%

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Lingo Media Company Profile (CVE:LM)

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

