LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPSN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

LPSN stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 47,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,968. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $447,904.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $117,852.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,266 shares of company stock worth $1,728,075 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

