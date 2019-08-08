LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. LiveRamp updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 194,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,033,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,713,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.