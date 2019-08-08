LogisCoin Price Hits $0.0111 (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One LogisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a market cap of $26,169.00 and $5,832.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00262038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.01215326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00091994 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

