Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,181. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LONE shares. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 169,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

