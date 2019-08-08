LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.19

Shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 3613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

