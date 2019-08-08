Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price objective on Lovesac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

LOVE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 268,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,652. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $18,909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $50,100,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 13.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lovesac by 1,264.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lovesac by 14.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

