Low & Bonar’s (LWB) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Low & Bonar from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 16 ($0.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

LWB stock opened at GBX 6.70 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Low & Bonar has a 1-year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.30 ($0.63). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.01.

About Low & Bonar

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

