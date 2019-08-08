MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading Up 11.1%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 170,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 157,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum group elements, chromite, and vanadium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario.

