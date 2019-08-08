Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Given a $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) received a $19.00 price target from BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 208.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNK. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of MNK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 4,905,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,219. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.29.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 840,414 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $26,615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

